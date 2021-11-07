Woman who died in Belleek road collision was Joan Love (71)

The woman who died following a road traffic collision in Belleek on Saturday afternoon was Joan Love (71), police have confirmed.

It happened on the Boa Island Road in the Co Fermanagh village at about 4pm, and involved a silver Honda Jazz car and a red Mitsubishi pick-up vehicle.

Police say the road, which had been closed in both directions while emergency services were at the scene, was re-opened on Sunday afternoon following the fatal accident.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “An investigation is underway and anyone who witnessed the collision or who has dash-cam footage captured in the area at the time of the collision is asked to contact officers at the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference number 1070 06/11/21.”