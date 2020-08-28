Woman who died in Kircubbin crash named as Beryl Carson (87)

An 87-year-old woman who died in a two-car crash in Kircubbin on Thursday has been named as Beryl Carson.

The crash happened on the Portaferry Road shortly after 2pm.

Ms Carson, who was from the Inverary area of east Belfast, was taken to hospital after the crash but died as a result of her injuries.

Inspector Andy McLean said: “It was reported that a black Citroen C3 and a silver Lexus were involved in the collision. Beryl, who was the front seat passenger of the Citroen was taken to hospital but sadly died as a result of her injuries.

"The female driver and three children inside the Citroen were taken to hospital for treatment to injuries not believed to be life threatening. The female driver of the Lexus was also taken to hospital suffering minor injuries following the incident."

The Portaferry Road had been closed between Kircubbin and Greyabbey, but subsequently reopened to traffic.

Police enquiries are continuing and they have appealed to anyone who witnessed the incident or who has dash-cam footage available, to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 984 27/08/20.