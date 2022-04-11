Woman who died in Toome bypass crash named as Shauna McDevitt (47)

A woman who died as a result of a road traffic collision on the Toome bypass on Sunday, April 10, has been named as 47-year-old Shauna McDevitt from Derry.

The accident happened late on Sunday night and the Toome bypass was closed for some time yesterday evening but has since reopened.

Emergency services from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service attended the scene.

A man, aged in his 50s, who was arrested as part of the investigation has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

The City of Derry Airport shared a moving post paying tribute to their “pleasant colleague and friend” Shauna on Facebook.

They posted: “It is with heartfelt sadness, that we extend our deepest condolences to Declan, Cillian and the entire family of our dear friend and colleague, Shauna McDevitt.

"All our hearts are saddened by this sudden and tragic loss of life. Shauna was truly, the most pleasant colleague and friend you could ever hope to meet.

"At this time of unbearable grief, our thoughts and prayers are with you as a family. Shauna will be forever in our thoughts and her memory will live long through the many lives she touched.”