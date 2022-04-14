Woman who died while waiting for an ambulance in Newry lived to help others, funeral told

A classroom assistant who died while waiting for an ambulance in Newry will be deeply missed by all who knew her, her funeral has heard.

Jody Keenan died in the early hours of Sunday after collapsing in the Trevor Hill area of the city.

She had worked at St Paul’s High School in Bessbrook for 10 years.

Pupils from the school formed a guard of honour outside the Church of the Assumption in Drumalane ahead of her funeral service yesterday.

Mourners heard she lived with pain for a large amount of time in her life but was determined to maintain her friendships and kept an interest in her friends.

They heard she cared for people and worked in a special school before moving to St Paul’s, where she was described as “eager to help others”.

“Our hearts are naturally sad and sore,” Fr Liam McKinney told the funeral.

“Jody will be deeply missed by all who knew her, especially by her family.”

Fr McKinney said Ms Keenan had “a genuine interest in others and in their lives”.

“From school days, to the sports centre, work placements [and] hospital stays, her wide range of friends from all walks of life, and how she kept in contact with them, bore testimony to that deep human interest,” he added.

“Jody cared about people, about young people, as witnessed by the time she spent as a classroom assistant in Rathore Special School and latterly in St Paul’s High School.

“There, she was eager and content to serve others, as well as playing some part in helping to form the future of this community, the future of her community.”

Earlier this week, Jarlath Burns, the principal of St Paul’s, said Ms Keenan’s sudden death had left staff and pupils at the school “numbed”.

Mr Burns added: “We are in shock and very saddened by her loss.”

The Police Ombudsman is to assess the circumstances around Ms Keenan’s death.

Yesterday, the ombudsman’s office issued an appeal for information.

A spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses who may have seen a female fall into the street or who may have observed an incident in the area during the relevant time.

“We would be particularly keen to speak with anyone who saw what happened or recorded video footage of the incident on their mobile phone or dash cam.

“If you believe you can help, our witness appeal line is 0800 032 7880.”