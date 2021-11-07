Woman who lost six family members in the Troubles ‘disgusted’ by amnesty plans

Jennifer Jordan lost six family members in the Troubles, including her father Clifford, a UDR veteran. She tells Eimear McGovern why she is ‘disgusted’ by the amnesty plans

Devastating loss: Jennifer Jordan with a picture of her father Clifford Lowry. (Brian Lawless/PA)

Eimear McGovern Sun 7 Nov 2021 at 07:00