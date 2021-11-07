Woman who lost six family members in the Troubles ‘disgusted’ by amnesty plans
Jennifer Jordan lost six family members in the Troubles, including her father Clifford, a UDR veteran. She tells Eimear McGovern why she is ‘disgusted’ by the amnesty plans
Eimear McGovern
Jennifer Jordan was 30 years old when, while inside the family home in Armagh, she heard gunfire. When she went outside, she saw her father, Ulster Defence Regiment veteran Clifford Lundy, lying on the ground having been shot and killed.