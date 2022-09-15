Woman who was shot nine times by UVF ‘honoured’ to meet King Charles III and praises Prince’s Trust for changing her life

Jemma McGrath was shot and left fighting for her life at the age of 24, but now she says her life has been changed for the better through a Prince's Trust programme

A woman who was shot nine times and left for dead nearly a decade ago, has spoken about her “humbling” experience meeting King Charles III - the now-monarch behind the charity that helped change her life.

Jemma McGrath was left in a wheelchair and spent months in hospital fighting for her life after a gun attack in east Belfast nine years ago, which was suspected to have been carried out by the UVF.

Now, the 33-year-old told the BBC’s Nolan radio programme she is “happy and proud” to announce that she “has never been doing so well”.

A few years after the shooting, Jemma enrolled in Enterprise, a Prince's Trust programme which helps unemployed young people get going in business.

The young entrepreneur soon started a successful semi-permanent make-up business, for which she also received a Prince’s Trust Award in 2018.

Earlier this week, she was able to meet with King Charles III, who founded the Prince’s Trust in 1976, to help vulnerable young people get their lives on track.

“Meeting him is something you’ll never forget,” she said.

“The programme is unbelievable, it helped me get started in business, obviously when going through a hard time as well.

“They gave me a mentor, who is still a very good friend of mine that has helped me grow a simple, small business, into a massive semi-permanent make-up business, which is going so well,” she continued.

“Getting to meet the King has given me better confidence, you really feel, ‘I can actually turn this into something’.”

Formerly a care worker, Jemma was shot nine times when she was aged 24, suffering wounds in the lower abdomen, left arm and both legs.

The attack happened in Lord Street Mews, off the Beersbridge Road in September 2013, and doctors feared she may never walk again.

Now, she says the incident was a real turning point in her life, and said the Prince’s Trust programme she undertook has “a bigger and significant meaning” now that she can look back at the photograph of her and the new King.

“The fact that he actually took a minute to acknowledge what had happened to me and spoke to me about it, was very humbling,” she said. “It’s such an honour.”