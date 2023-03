Police are investigating the cause of the woman's death

A woman's body has been recovered from the River Foyle in Londonderry.

Emergency services were tasked to the scene in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Crews from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, the Coleraine Coastguard and an Irish Coastguard helicopter from Sligo responded.

Following an extensive search operation, the woman's body was recovered from the water near Lisahally Docks.