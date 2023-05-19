Woman’s car hijacked at knifepoint in Co Down

A woman has been hijacked at knifepoint in Co Down before the assailants crashed the stolen car.

The incident which happened in Newtownards at 8.30pm on Thursday.

The victim was parked in East Street area of the town when she was approached by two men who ordered her to exit the vehicle.

Police said that at least one of them was armed with a knife.

Three men have been arrested following the incident.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Bell said: “They drove off from the area, around ten minutes later police received a report of a single vehicle collision in the Crawfordsburn Road area and the occupants of the vehicle had fled the scene.

“Follow up enquiries led police to a property in the Greengraves area, where three men were arrested.

“Two men, aged 22 and 20, were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including hijacking, robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.

"A third male in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of assisting offenders.”

All three suspects remain in custody.

Detectives have appealed to anyone with any information, or who may have CCTV or Dashcam footage, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 2080 of 18/05/23.