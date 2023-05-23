Women arrested in Belfast in relation to Europe-wide scam targeting older people

A woman has been arrested in Belfast for fraud-related offences, which have been linked to a Europe-wide scam targeting older people.

The woman, aged in her 30s, was detained on Tuesday morning on an international arrest warrant after she was produced from prison.

She has been transferred to Laganside Court for a hearing.

Sergeant Davey from the International Policing Unit said: “This morning’s arrest is another example that shows our continued determination and commitment to work with International Law Enforcement partners to track down wanted persons and bring offenders to justice.

“This arrest is in relation to a fraud-related offence which is widely known scam circulating across Europe and has been a major problem for law enforcement.

“It happens when older people are dishonestly contacted and told their grandchildren need assistance and money is handed over to the fraudster.

“Our message is clear that we will relentlessly pursue those that are trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime.”