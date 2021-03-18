Women charged with attempted murder after Belfast York Street stab attacks
Staff reporter
A women is to appear in Belfast Magistrates' Court on Thursday on charges relating to a stabbing incident in York Street in the early hours of Wednesday.
The 27-year-old is charged with a number of offences, including attempted murder.
As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
A 20-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman, who were also arrested, have both been released on bail pending further enquiries.
Five people were injured in the attack, including four women who reported stabbing injuries and a man in his 20s who also sustained a minor injury to his hand.