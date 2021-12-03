Women in Media Belfast: new group’s inaugural gathering draws a large attendance

Women in Media Belfast’s inaugural What Women Want event took place last night.

The new organisation, launched by journalists Allison Morris of the Belfast Telegraph, Amanda Ferguson and political commentator Patricia MacBride, started up earlier this year to encourage a greater representation of females in the media and call for a bigger change for women across Northern Ireland.

Last night’s event, which was sponsored by the Belfast Telegraph, was opened by an address from Clare Bailey. The Green Party leader spoke about how climate change is a feminist issue and called for better access to abortion care in Northern Ireland.

Held in Belfast’s Harp Bar, the event was also attended by women’s Gaelic footballers and camogie players from East Belfast GAA, female reporters, asylum seekers and public activists from across the region.

During panel discussions, topics discussed included how the Covid-19 pandemic has shone a spotlight on the inequalities against women in society and the plight of domestic violence that persists in Northern Ireland.

“We don’t want to do men down we want to raise women up. We want loyalist and unionist politicians to listen to the voices of loyalist women,” noted loyalist activist, Leanne Abernethy.

Many women in the audience spoke about their own desires for 2022, including better sex education and learning around safe relationships for children, more awareness in NI of other cultures, investment in the local younger generation, and for more women to be elected in politics and to hold higher positions of power.

The night’s closing words came from Lord Mayor of Belfast, Kate Nicholl, who said: ‘What has struck me this evening by every priority listed by our female contributors, is that it is all achievable and attainable.”

She mentioned how what all women and girls across the city want is to have a “warm, welcoming and safe place to live”.

The daughters of Davy Tweed, who last month revealed that he had sexually abused them throughout their childhoods, had intended to attend the event, but could not due to coronavirus concerns.

Other sponsors of the event included Ulster Bank NI, Lagan Investments Ltd, Brown O’Connor Communications, Carlin Creative, Belfast Metropolitan College, Wordmagic Ltd, Jawbox gin and Scweppes.

Sandra Wright from Ulster Bank said: “Amplifying women’s voices and showcasing their experiences has such an important role to play in empowering and advancing women.

“As our CEO Alison Rose highlighted in the Rose Review, which was launched in March 2019 at the request of the UK government, advancing female entrepreneurship represents a £250bn opportunity for the UK economy.

"That’s why we have developed a wide range of programmes, tools and online communities to help empower women in business. Partnering with Women in Media for this event will help us communicate that support.”