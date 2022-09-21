Women in Northern Ireland delaying motherhood due to not being able to afford it, says charity

The average age of first-time mothers has increased from 25 to 29 years in 2021

Women in Northern Ireland are waiting longer to have children because they can’t afford to have them at a younger age, a charity has said.

It comes after new statistics revealed women are waiting an average of four years longer before having babies.

A charity which supports new parents across the region has said that this is because those under the age of 30 simply cannot afford it.

The average age of first-time mothers has increased from 25 to 29 years in 2021, according to the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra).

The average age of all mums similarly rose, from 28 to 31 years, over the past three decades.

Michelle Bradley is chief executive of the The Parent Rooms, a perinatal mental health charity which offers support to parents across Northern Ireland and their families, with its main base in north Belfast.

“Young people at 25 or 26 in Northern Ireland are just not able to afford a deposit on a house, or, in some cases, rent, so the option of having a child is just not viable,” she told the Belfast Telegraph.

“Young people, and young parents in particular, are also dealing with a number of social barriers — not just to do with finances, but also in regard to housing availability and family support — so their mental health struggles are also a factor in putting off having children until later on.”

Last year, the number of births to teenage mums fell to a record low, with a total of 474 mothers under the age of 20 having babies in the past year according to a report published on Wednesday.

This was out of a total of 22,071 births registered in 2021.

This is less than half the number recorded a decade previously (1,170) and almost 75% less than three decades ago (1,783).

Ms Bradley explained that the decrease in young mums has a lot to do with the stigma attached to having children when under the age of 20.

The Parent Rooms offers specific help for these young women aged from 16 to 25 through its Young Mums Project, where Ms Bradley and other volunteers have seen first-hand the struggles young mums are facing in Northern Ireland.

“There is a lot more stigma attached to having children younger, compared to 20 or 30 years ago, and this has a lot to do with the barriers these young women face,” she said.

“Some girls, when they go to antenatal appointments, report the feeling of being looked down on.

“There are also other factors, such as not being in a stable or particularly long relationship or they receive little to no help from their family,” she added.

“Education also plays a big part because relationship and sex education in schools has really come on leaps and bounds in recent years and children are seeing other options available to them and are a lot better informed.”

The vicious cycle of the benefits system has also played a huge part in putting off young people deciding to have children, Ms Bradley added.

“If you need childcare, your employability is lower, but you can’t afford childcare if you don’t have a job. And then there’s the issue of finding housing thrown in. It really is a vicious cycle many young people find themselves in,” she said.

“Not only this, but coupled with the cost-of-living crisis it’s increasingly difficult for young parents to access basic necessities for their children, such as buying the correct formula or nappies or warming their homes.

“A recent survey we have conducted with our parents show that every one of them has skipped a meal in recent times in order to be able to feed their children,” she added.

“Families struggling to make ends meet are facing a really bleak winter ahead and more support is needed.”