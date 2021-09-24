Women lead the way as NI named only region of UK with rising life expectancy

By June 2020, the number of people aged 85 or above living in Northern Ireland stood at 39,500, representing an increase of 28% over 10 years. Credit: Kacso Sandor. Stock image

Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK where life expectancy is rising, according to official figures.

The Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency also found the ageing population was soaring despite Covid.

By June 2020, the number of people aged 85 or above living in Northern Ireland stood at 39,500, representing an increase of 28% over 10 years.

The number of over-85s, referred to as the “oldest old”, has grown almost six times faster than the population of Northern Ireland as a whole.

Women account for nearly two-thirds (65%) of this cohort.

The statistics also pointed to an estimated 350 centenarians living in Northern Ireland, the equivalent to two centenarians for every 10,000 people.

The oldest old make up 2.1% of the Northern Ireland population — lower than Wales on 2.7%, England on 2.5% and Scotland on 2.3%, but higher than the Republic of Ireland on 1.6%.

In the 10 years to 2020, the overall growth in the 85 and over group was markedly higher in Northern Ireland (28.1%) than in Great Britain (20.6%), but lower than in the Republic of Ireland, which saw a 44.6% rise.

According to data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), life expectancy at birth in 2018 to 2020 was 78.7 years for males and 82.4 years for females in Northern Ireland.

In the UK, England consistently has the highest life expectancy at birth for males and females, and Scotland the lowest, but Northern Ireland has performed slightly better than the other nations in recent periods, with life expectancy at birth for both males and females increasing above the equivalent estimates for Wales.

Life expectancy for males has fallen in England (from 79.5 years in 2015-17 to 79.3 years in 2018-20) and Scotland (77.0 to 76.8), but has risen slightly in Northern Ireland (78.4 to 78.7) while staying broadly unchanged in Wales (at 78.3).

For females, life expectancy has dropped in Wales (from 82.3 to 82.1) and Scotland (81.1 to 81.0), while rising slightly in Northern Ireland (82.3 to 82.4) and remaining mostly flat in England (at 83.1).

A spokesperson for Age NI said it was estimated that by 2028 the older population of over-65s will be bigger in proportion to that of our over-15s population for the first time ever.

Earlier this year, Age NI asked older people in Northern Ireland about the issues that mattered most to them for a Lived Experience survey.

The spokesperson said that, with people likely to be living longer in the coming years, the older population was “prioritising wanting to live independently and living well”.

“Communication and connection is a massive thing, and the findings from this survey, which will include opinions on topics such as equality, rights, transport, welfare, digital inclusion, personal safety and pensions, will feature in Age NI’s manifesto for the next Assembly elections in 2022,” they added.

Angele Storey, of the Centre for Ageing and Demography at the ONS, said: “While growth in the population aged 90 years and over slowed in the year to mid-2020, most likely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, there was a large rise in the number of people aged 100 and over. In fact, the number of centenarians grew by almost a fifth from the previous year.

“This was driven by people born in the post-World War One birth spike, turning 100 years old. Improvements in living standards and public health over the last century have improved the chances of those born at that time surviving to age 100.”