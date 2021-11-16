Women’s refuges in Northern Ireland ‘totally ignored’ during pandemic

An all Ireland Women's forum has heard how the pandemic increased pressure on women on issues like domestic violence, childcare and isolation. (Posed by model/Dominic Lipinski/PA)

An all-island women’s forum has discussed the disproportionate impact of the pandemic on women from both sides of the border.

Those taking part in the online event heard how the impact of Covid-19 made many problems worse for women in areas like employment, childcare, rural isolation or being at greater risk of domestic violence.

Among the speakers was Sarah Mason, CEO of Women’s Federation Northern Ireland.

She said women’s refuges felt “totally ignored” by government during the worst days of the pandemic and that lockdown remained a way of life for those trapped in abusive relationships.

“Last March when we were told by the British Prime Minister ‘Stay home, save lives,’ that statement didn’t resonate with the women that we work with and support,” Ms Mason said.

She said 98% of her organisation’s work is done face-to-face, and by March 23 last year women’s refuges were full.

“We weren’t given key worker status, we were totally ignored, we had to fight for everything we got,” she added.

“We kept those refuges open, they never closed. We had to get permission to get into our cars and go to the refuges.”

This was occurring as domestic violence incidents were escalating, with police contacting Women’s Federation to ask how to get women into refuges.

“We had to set up a weekly meeting with police and set up crash pads because most of our refuges are communal living.”

She added: “It was all fought for because we were forgotten, meanwhile you had the Westminster government identifying £72m for domestic abuse during Covid.

“I don’t know where it went in the Irish sea, there must be a big pile of money in the bottom of it.

“These initiatives come through and by the time they are put through the Barnett Formula...we did not get any major income increase for dealing with Covid.”

She said there was also no major funding available to help increase online support.

“We gave a major paper to our Executive Office, to the then First and Deputy First Ministers - Arlene Foster and Michelle O’Neill - we got to meet with them on Zoom.

“There was all of this ‘yes we’ll do this, we’ll do that.’ It didn’t happen. So Women’s Aid had to put in the biggest contingency plans that we’ve ever had in our over 40 year history.”

She said the support of local sports clubs and fundraisers had been a lifeline.

While distributing items like food parcels or books for children during lockdown, she said it also provided an opportunity to check in with women to make sure they were safe.

“One statement that I did hear early on was when the (lockdown) announcement was first made, that her abusive partner turned to her and said ‘now let the fun begin, you’ve nowhere to run now.’

“That was a feeling right across the whole of the country, people thought we were shut.”

Many services were forced to move online although refuges remained open.

An advertising campaign had been launched to say help was still available, with the message being that lockdown was something some women experienced their whole life.

“There were restricted in who they saw, who they talked to, their phone was monitored, their relationship with family was destroyed through coercive control,” Ms Mason said.

“It’s still too soon to even assess the impact...our outreach and floating support is inundated at the moment because women coming through lockdown highlighted a lot of serious situations.”