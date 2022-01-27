Wonder walls: New Illuminate festival will light the way to Derry’s historic past

The ‘Viking’ is one of the colourful characters that visitors can expect to see during Illuminate

The historic Walled City of Derry will come to life next month with an immersive music and light festival, appropriately called Illuminate.

Illuminate will brighten up the dark winter nights with a trail of live projection shows across the city’s most iconic buildings, turning them into spectacular pieces of art.

The festival will run over two weekends — February 17 to 20, and 24 to 27 — and visitors can expect a breath-taking display of music, drama and art installations telling the incredible stories of a legendary place, explained Odhran Dunne of Visit Derry.

“Illuminate is a new festival that’s going to be an atmospheric spectacular featuring state-of-the-art projections which tell the unique story of Derry along a 1.5km route,” he said.

“Adults and children will be transfixed by the live illumination experiences as the story unfolds on their walk around the 400-year-old walls. It’s an experience like no other this February and not to be missed.”

The magical trail of live projection shows will transform familiar buildings and fortifications into huge night-time audio-visual animations that play for a few minutes as visitors walk past.

“The captivating displays have beeb created by local lighting and visual production company, Visual Spectrum”, said Odhran. “Plus, there’s a full programme of entertainment, performances, music and drama that will re-imagine public spaces across the city, showcasing our diverse arts and cultural offering.”

The trail charts five eras in the city’s history, explained Odhran.

“People will relive, in epic fashion, some of the dramatic scenes from the Siege of Derry of 1689, learn of the city’s more recent history and how the city has been re-imagined,” he said. “There are six key locations to look out for, including the wonderful 400-year-old walls, the original Walled city gates, the iconic Guildhall and St Columb’s Cathedral.”

The Illuminate programme also includes a series of energetic music gigs in intimate spaces, in partnership with Music Capital, showcasing established and emerging artists.

Odhran said: “Headline music performances include Neil Cowley, Irish contemporary folk music band, Kila and Donegal sisters, The Henry Girls.”

Ryan Vail of Visual Spectrum said: “The festival will see the biggest projection show illuminating the Story of Derry to ever come to the city. Using the newest technologies such as lidar, Visual Spectrum will transform the most iconic buildings in the city. The various sites will animate the city’s history in a way that’s never been done before.”

Go to www.visitderry.com/illuminate or call Visit Derry on + 44 (0) 28 7137 7577