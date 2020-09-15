Wondrous NI weather: Autumn sun shows no sign of disappearing

The autumn sunshine is set to continue today with the top temperatures expected to be much higher than the September average.

Yesterday's brilliant weather saw Katesbridge in Co Down reach 21.1C - the highest temperature across Northern Ireland.

The west of the country had a bit more cloud and isolated outbreaks of rain but the temperature still hit highs of 18 to 20 degrees.

The eastern areas basked in the brighter and sunnier weather throughout the day.

Plenty of people took advantage of the unexpected weather in Belfast's Victoria Park and Co Armagh's Lurgan Park as they tried to enjoy what is left of the summer sun.

Met Office meteorologist Luke Miall explained that today could see highs of 23C in areas such as Katesbridge and Belfast - seven degrees above the average temperatures for this time of year. "Typically for this time in September, Belfast for example would see a maximum of 16 degrees so we're well above average," he said.

"If we reach 23 degrees that's seven degrees above the average so that is quite warm indeed.

"It's not uncommon at this time of year to get warm weather because we're in that transition period now of between the summer and going into the autumn.

"September can be quite notable for large swings. You can get this warm weather and then there can be cold nights and cold weather."

Outbreaks of light rain were expected across the country in the early hours of this morning but that was due to clear.

Mr Miall added that the morning will be bright and sunny across Northern Ireland with "plenty" of sunshine throughout the day.

He said that in terms of temperatures it will be higher than what we had yesterday.