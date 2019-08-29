Work to begin on £400k rail footbridge in south Belfast

Work is to start this week on a £400,000 investment to replace a footbridge on a rail route in south Belfast, Translink have revealed. (stock photo)

Work is to start this week on a £400,000 investment to replace a footbridge on a rail route in south Belfast, Translink have revealed.

The bridge at City Hospital Halt will be replaced with a more modern design with the project scheduled to be completed as early as next January. According to Translink, access to the current bridge will operate as normal until its replacement is erected early next year over a three-week period.

Access will remain to and from the station throughout the working period, with an alternative route provided for passengers when the bridge will be unavailable.

However, passengers are being advised to allow a few extra minutes for their journey as a result.

Helen Halliday, Translink project manager, said: "This is an important project. Some night works will be required, but every effort will be made to keep noise and disruption to a minimum.

"After preliminary works, the existing bridge will be removed and replaced."