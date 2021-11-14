Worker hospitalised after incident in Belfast nightclub Thompson’s Garage

A toilet attendant in a Belfast nightclub was hospitalised after a man fell on top of him from a height, it has emerged.

Posting on Facebook, a spokesperson for Thompson’s Garage said someone leapt over a staircase and “landed on our toilet attendant”.

The nightclub confirmed that the worker was injured and had to be taken away in an ambulance. They added that he is “alive and well” and wished him a speedy recovery.

Police are appealing for information following the incident, which they said took place at licensed premises in the Patterson’s Place area of south Belfast on November 12 shortly after 9.45pm.

A PSNI spokesperson continued: “It was reported that one male fell from a height and landed on another male.

“One male was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, which are not believed to be life threatening at this time.

“Another male, aged 19, was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. He has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.”

She added: “Police are working to establish the circumstances around this incident and appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time, or may have any information which could assist, to call 101 and quote reference number 2013 of 13/11/21.

“Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”