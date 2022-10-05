Workers at Northern Ireland’s only 999 call centre set to go on strike in dispute with BT

Workers at Northern Ireland’s only 999 call centre will be taking part in strike action on Thursday in a dispute with BT.

Staff at the emergency call handlers centre in Northern Ireland will join their colleagues at six other locations across the UK in industrial action.

The BT worker strike will be held on Thursday, as well as Monday, Thursday, October 20, and Monday, October 24.

These walkouts will include the 30,000 Openreach engineers and 10,000 BT call centre workers across the UK who have walked out in previous months.

The Communication Workers Union (CWU) said the dispute centres on workers opposing the “imposition by company management of an incredibly low flat-rate pay rise”.

BT offered and implemented a £1,500 per year pay increase for employees earlier this year, but the CWU said “in the context of RPI inflation levels already hitting 11.7% this year, this is a dramatic real-terms pay cut”.

The workers on strike look after the vast majority of the UK’s telecoms infrastructure, from mobile phone connection, broadband internet and back-up generators to national health systems, cyber security and data centres.

Joining them will be over 500 workers who work as 999 emergency call operators.

In previous strikes, it was agreed between the CWU and BT that these workers would be exempt from the strike, and that a certain number of workers would be available to work at any given time.

These workers will now be joining their company colleagues.

CWU General Secretary Dave Ward said: “This decision was not taken lightly, but our union’s repeated attempts to initiate discussions was declined by a management who clearly believe they are above negotiating a fair deal for people who make massive profits for them.

“999 operators are using foodbanks, they’re worried about the bills and are being stretched to the limit.

“It’s no surprise that the goodwill of workers has run dry, and that services will now be hampered.”

A BT Group spokesperson said: "We know that our colleagues are dealing with the impacts of high inflation and, whilst we respect the right of colleagues to take industrial action, we are profoundly disappointed that the CWU is prepared to take this reckless course of action by including 999 services in strikes.

"We will do whatever it takes to protect 999 services - redeploying our people to the most important priority is a normal part of BT Group operations.

"We made the best pay award we could in April and we have held discussions with the CWU to find a way forward from here.

"In the meantime, we will continue to work to minimise any disruption and keep our customers and the country connected."