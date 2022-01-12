Workers stage protest over plans to close Belfast’s only homeless hostel for women

Workers protesting at the Regina Coeli House in west Belfast on Wednesday. (Pic: Unite)

Workers have occupied Belfast’s only homeless hostel for women in protest after being told their jobs will end next month.

First opened in 1935, Regina Coeli Women’s Hostel in west Belfast provides a refuge for homeless and vulnerable women.

The 21-bed facility is owned by the Legion of Mary but is funded by the Northern Ireland Housing Executive.

This week, the Unite Union called on the Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey to take action when staff were told they would be made redundant on February 27.

Workers have now started a protest by staging a 24-7 work-in occupation of the facility.

Backed by the Unite Union and community members, a solidarity camp has been established at Glen Road roundabout.

In a statement, Unite said workers were taking control of the house, ensuring support for the remaining residents until there is a guarantee from Stormont that it will not be closed.

Unite says the number of residents at the facility – which provides services and accommodation for those suffering homelessness, addiction, mental health and domestic abuse – has been “rapidly run-down” during the pandemic.

This is said to have included vulnerable residents being transferred to mixed-sex accommodation despite their needs.

Unite states that community members helped to ensure deliveries over Christmas when residents were left without food or oil.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “I want to commend the Unite members working at Regina Coeli House who have taken this morning’s radical action as well as the members in the Jim Larkin community branch who have played a vital role. This will put the impending closure of this vital facility firmly on top of the agenda of the Stormont Executive.

“It is simply unacceptable that the one female-only facility, in Northern Ireland, offering support to those with homelessness, addiction, abuse or mental health issues faces closure. Unite is demanding the Communities’ Minister intervene and save Regina Coeli House.”

Speaking after visiting the occupation, Unite’s regional equalities and women’s officer Taryn Trainor said: “The way in which these minimum-wage workers and residents at Regina Coeli House have been treated is both troubling and deeply shocking. This situation reflects the arms-length approach of Stormont who have outsourced their responsibility to provide vital support services to women.

“At the same time, the action of workers and residents in today’s occupation is hugely inspiring. Minimum-wage workers are making a stand to save a vital facility for vulnerable women across Northern Ireland. They have established worker-control over this hostel and will ensure it stays open.”

She said that Unite was still waiting to receive a response from the Communities Minister after calls for an urgent meeting.

“We reiterate our demand that she intervene to save this facility and these services.”

Speaking at a protest on the site, People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll added the calls for the minister to intervene.

“The Regina Coeli hostel is a vital service for homeless and vulnerable women in this city and it would have a debilitating impact if it were to close,” he said.

"Moreover, as an employer of 12 staff, it is imperative that the workers’ jobs are maintained.

“I am calling on the Minister for Communities, Deirdre Hargey, to urgently intervene. Her department's hitherto sideline role in this situation is a disgrace. There is a clear need to save this hostel, with domestic violence levels as they are, and the Minister has a duty to provide a long term, sustainable funding mechanism, alongside the Housing Executive.”

A spokesperson for the Department for Communities commented: “The Supporting People Programme, which is administered by The Housing Executive, grant funds Regina Coeli House to provide housing support to homeless women.

"Following the decision of Regina Coeli to close the facility, citing the premises required significant repairs and maintenance, the Housing Executive’s priority is to ensure new accommodation is secured for the residents of Regina Coeli House which is based on their circumstances and support needs.”

They continued: “The Department has asked the Housing Executive to continue to treat this issue with urgency.

“At the time of responding, the Department has not received a request from the Unite Regional Secretary about the closure of Regina Coeli House, but will continue to engage with all relevant stakeholders on this matter.”

A further statement was also issued from the Housing Executive.

A spokesperson said: “We are aware that the Regina Coeli facility in West Belfast is due to close by Spring 2022.

“Contingency plans are already in place to secure accommodation for the existing residents of Regina Coeli, based on their circumstances and their support needs and we are actively pursuing alternative housing solutions.

“As is normal practice, this will involve engagement with each resident and only a small number remain at the facility.”