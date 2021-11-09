Workers ‘stranded’ as Belfast Metro services cancelled over fears of attack following latest bus burning

An Alliance councillor has said some workers were left “stranded” last night after a number of Belfast Metro services were cancelled at short notice.

It follows recent violent attacks on buses in Northern Ireland, including on Sunday evening when masked men boarded the Metro 2e bus in Rathcoole, ordered the driver and passengers off, and then set the vehicle on fire.

The fourth attack on public transport in Northern Ireland this year, it follows on from an incident last week which saw a bus destroyed in Newtownards.

The ‘Protestant Action Force’ had claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it had been carried out to mark the passing of a DUP deadline for resolving NI Protocol issues.

Commenting on last night’s cancelled services, Alliance councillor Billy Webb said: “I fully understand the bus drivers reacting in relation to the totally unjustified attack on one of their colleagues.

“However, if they felt they needed to take action I felt they could have given a bit more notice.

“It left people stranded. The workforce have enough to put up with over Covid restrictions, and I think a little bit of foresight was needed into how the actions would impact those workers and need the services to get home.

“A lot of people were left in a difficult situation of trying to get home and would have had to make alternative arrangements”.

Read more Translink suspends Metro services in Belfast following violence

North Belfast UUP representative Julie-Anne Corr-Johnston said bus drivers are “nervous about going to work and their families are worried for their safety”. She said: “I think it’s important that we hear from the Infrastructure Minister on what support is being offered to drivers in light of these incidents. Those who are most dependent on public transport — people from working class communities, the elderly, schoolchildren and teens — now worry if they’ll be targeted next.”

Translink Metro buses in parked in Belfast City centre. A number of bus services in the Belfast area are to be suspended or diverted following recent attacks on vehicles, Translink has announced. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Director of Service Operations at Translink Ian Campbell said the suspension of evening services could be in place for “several days”. However, morning services were due to resume today.

Michael Dornan from the union Unite, which represents Translink drivers, said members were prepared to back the suspension of services but “reserved the right” to re-evaluate the situation today.

After meeting trade union colleagues to review Metro bus services in Belfast yesterday, Translink made the decision to suspend Metro buses leaving Belfast city centre, travelling to the Antrim Road, Shore Road, Shankill Road, Crumlin Road and Newtownards Road.

Metro Corridors three, and five to 10, operated as normal with some diversions.

Mr Campbell said Translink “utterly condemns” Sunday night’s hijacking in Newtownabbey and that passenger and driver safety is their highest concern.

“Our staff want to provide essential public transport to keep society connected,” he said.

“But this attack on our people and services is simply unacceptable. We are very mindful of everyone’s safety and understand the level of concern expressed by our staff and their families.

“We will work closely with the PSNI, the local community, our unions and all stakeholders as we monitor this difficult situation.

“Our plans will always be to put safety first as we work towards reinstating essential public transport for those who rely on us.”