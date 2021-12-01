World AIDS Day: Over 1,200 living in Northern Ireland with HIV, 60 cases diagnosed last year

Over 1,200 people are living in Northern Ireland with HIV, latest figures have revealed, with 60 new cases identified in the last year.

There has been a decrease in the number of new cases over the past six years.

In the majority of cases, those with the infection contracted it through sexual contact.

The Public Health Agency (PHA) revealed the figures on World AIDS Day.

HIV is a viral infection caused by type 1 and type 2 HIV retroviruses. It can be transmitted through sexual contact, sharing of HIV-contaminated needles and syringes, and transmission from mother to child before, during, or shortly after birth.

AIDS is the disease that follows after HIV has severely damaged the immune system. It is the most serious stage of the virus and leads to death over time.

The PHA said there are 1,234 people with HIV with 60 identified in 2020. That was down from the 63 cases identified in 2019, although the agency cautioned there had been a drop in testing.

Since 2015 there has been a 41% decline in new cases from a peak of 102.

Dr Gillian Armstrong from the PHA said 98% of those receiving care, and where route of transmission was known, acquired their infection through sexual contact.

Of the 60 new cases of HIV which were diagnosed here, 29 (48%) diagnoses occurred through sexual contact between gay and bisexual men transmission, a 21% increase from 24 in 2019.

Heterosexual transmission was responsible for 19 of the new cases, with 24 diagnoses overall being made at a late stage, thus meaning the virus is more serious.

The PHA encouraged the public to practise safer sex and get tested early if they have put themselves at risk.

“Many people who are living with HIV have no obvious signs or symptoms,” continued Dr Armstrong.

“The only way of knowing if you have the virus is by taking a HIV test. It is important not to delay seeking advice and taking this test if you feel you have been at risk.

“A significant number of people are still being diagnosed at a late stage of HIV, which means that the virus may have already had a significant impact on their health.

“It is estimated that the majority of onward transmission is from those with undiagnosed HIV. So, it is really important for people to get tested early if they think they have put themselves at risk.

“People with HIV have a near-normal life expectancy if diagnosed early and treated promptly. Once diagnosed, individuals are less likely to pass on their infection due to treatment and changing their behaviour.

“It is also important to stress the importance of taking steps to reduce your likelihood of contracting the virus.

“If you have unprotected sex, you are putting yourself at risk of getting HIV and other sexually transmitted infections (STIs). If you are sexually active, use condoms, limit your number of sexual partners and get tested quickly if you think you might be at risk.”

Earlier this year, a doctor from a research institute in South Africa presented a case study of a man with advanced HIV who, despite having only mild Covid-19 illness, tested positive for coronavirus for 216 days.

Dr Alex Sigal said this showed that a failure to clear infection in a patient with advanced HIV creates conditions which may lead to more dangerous mutations.

Clearance of coronavirus is compromised if HIV is allowed to replicate for a long time and results in major damage to the immune system.

Dr Sigal said the coronavirus may “mutate extensively within one person if infection persists”, reiterating the need to make sure everyone living with HIV has appropriate treatment.

“If not, it is possible that potentially more potent variants than the ones circulating now could emerge from people whose immune systems are severely damaged,” he commented.

For information, the symptoms of HIV and STIs and for details of Northern Ireland GUM clinics, visit www.sexualhealthni.info and www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/sexual-health.

A free home self-test kit for HIV and STIs can be ordered at www.sh24.org.uk.