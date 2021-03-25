World Cup hero Gerry Armstrong creates masks with goal of helping NI Children's Hospice

Depicting his famous winning goal against Spain in the 1982 World Cup, the three different designs showing "One night in Valencia" are to raise money for the Northern Ireland Children's Hospice.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Mr Armstrong said: "It's something that's good fun and a bit novel, and it's going to a good cause as well."

He added: "The Children's Hospice haven't been able to get a lot of funding, we had a couple of things planned this year but we just couldn't do them because of the pandemic. So this was just about finding another way to help them."

Mr Armstrong said the masks were also a positive reminder to the public not to let their guard down as the end of the pandemic is in sight.

"We haven't crossed the finishing line, so it's just about keeping up our concentration and doing what we can."

Looking back on a year since the first lockdown, he said: "It's been very difficult for me and my family. Everyone has been affected by it.

"Obviously there's lots of families that have suffered but we've just had to keep our heads down and keep going.

"I really do think though that everybody should pat themselves on the back and say well done."

He added: "My daughter's 14, and you really do worry about how young people are handling everything. They've no school to go to or contact with their friends. It's been really tough for them all."

On the latest fundraising effort, he said: "We're just doing our little bit to help everybody and to try and keep people smiling and give them something to look forward to."

The latest fundraising effort comes as the Northern Ireland football team start their World Cup qualifying campaign against Italy on Thursday night at the Stadio Ennio Tardini. Rating Northern Ireland's chances, Gerry said earlier this week that beating Italy could be an ask too far.

"They are one of the best teams I've seen. I've watched the Dutch, the Germans, the Spanish and the Portuguese and Italy are up there with them. To be honest, we are up against it. I would take a draw now, all day long. Italy are the red-hot favourites to win our group."

For further information on the fundraising campaign, visit http://clevelandarms.com/merchandise