World-famous Red Arrows to headline International Air Show on north coast this summer

Pictured launching the NI International Air Show 2022 are Leo McIntyre and Evie Cowan from Mill Strand Integrated Primary School in Portrush. Pic: CCG Council.

The Red Arrows will headline this year’s NI International Air Show on the north coast – their only local date this summer.

Organised by Causeway Coast and Glens (CCG) Borough Council, the air show is part of its Platinum Jubilee programme and will welcome spectators to the seaside towns of Portrush and Portstewart on September 11 and 12.

To mark the return of the hugely popular event, it will move to a new location along the three-mile coastal stretch between Portrush and Portstewart, offering visitors panoramic views and a chance to get closer to the attractions in the sky.

The Red Arrows will headline the opening day of the show to perform their trademark formations, close-passes and dynamic loops.

The fast and furious Typhoon will appear on both days demonstrating its rip-roaring power with a collection of jaw-dropping manoeuvres, along with the Battle of Britain Memorial trio of Spitfire, Lancaster and Hurricane performing their mesmerising flypasts.

Along the breathtaking coastal route, a wide range of captivating and family friendly activities will expand the entertainment offering to include an array of vintage aircraft, live music, trade stands, fun zone, artisan food markets, and arts and crafts stalls.

The exciting STEM Village will also make a return and bring together word-class local employers and education providers aimed at inspiring young people to consider a STEM orientated career.

Launching the NI International Air Show 2022, the Mayor of CCG Council, councillor Richard Holmes, said he was “delighted” to see its return.

“The air show is a firm family favourite and this year we want to ensure it’s bigger and better than ever before with a packed programme of aerial displays and a whole host of family-friendly entertainment on the ground,” said Mr Holmes.

“We have already secured a show-stopping line-up of world-famous aviation attractions with further displays of renowned aerobatic teams and fast jets to be announced over the coming months.

“Our new three-mile coastal location between Portrush and Portstewart will provide a spectacular backdrop with lots of live music, local produce, static aircraft displays and family fun, and the not-to-be-missed STEM Village, ensuring there is something for everyone.”