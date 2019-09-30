World War Two bomb found in attic of north Belfast home

The device has been taken away for further examination (Yui Mok/PA)

A suspected World War Two bomb has been found in an attic in north Belfast.

Police and the bomb squad attended the scene at Oldpark Road on Monday morning.

Sinn Fein councillor for the area Ryan Murphy tweeted: "Just off the phone with police who are currently dealing with a World War 2 incendiary bomb found in an attic on the Oldpark rd.

"Hoping it will be removed asap and minimum disruption to local residents, I will keep people informed as we get more information on it."

A PSNI spokesman said: "Police received a report of a suspicious object in the Oldpark Road area of Belfast, this morning (Monday, 30th September).

"ATO have taken the object away for further examination."