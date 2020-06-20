World War Two grenade found in Belfast loft

ATO at the scene of a security alert in Haywood Avenue in Belfast

A deactivated World War Two grenade that sparked a security alert in south Belfast had been discovered in a loft, it is understood.

Several homes had to be evacuated at Haywood Avenue, off Ormeau Road, on Thursday evening.

The device, which police say posed no danger, was subsequently removed from the house in which it was found .

It was then placed in a vehicle outside the Belfast premises before the security forces were notified.

Police confirmed they received a report of the suspicious device and, after attending the scene around 7pm, tasked ammunition technical officers to examine the object.

A PSNI spokesperson said the object was later found to be an old, deactivated and non-viable World War Two grenade, which was subsequently removed from the immediate area.

"A number of homes were evacuated during the incident," police confirmed.

"The object has since been declared an old, World War Two deactivated, non-viable empty grenade and removed from the area."