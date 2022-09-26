World’s largest cargo plane takes off from Belfast

One of the world’s biggest airplanes has taken off from Belfast International Airport.

The Antonov 124 is the largest operational cargo plane and had touched down earlier on Monday as part of a heavy cargo operation.

The company has renamed a number of its fleet in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

The one that was at Aldergrove is called Bucha after a town in the war torn country.

The aircraft, originally designed and created by the Soviet Union in the 1980s, is one of 26 still functioning today.

The Antonov 124 has been used to carry almost everything including trains and yachts.

It even set a world record for the largest tonnage ever transported by a plane back in 1993, when a 135 tonne Siemens electric generator was flown all the way to India from Germany.

Belfast International Airport confirmed that the massive plane was on Northern Irish soil as part of a heavy cargo operation.