Worst case scenario could see 11,000 Covid cases per day in new year, says First Minister Givan

The First Minister has urged people “not to panic” but to continue to be careful over the Christmas period, urging those eligible to come forward for their booster jab.

This comes after it was revealed that the “worst case scenario” modelling projections could see 11,000 positive cases per day come the new year.

The Executive met on Thursday to consider the impact of the Omicron variant, with 151 cases now confirmed in Northern Ireland.

Projection modelling has estimated that Northern Ireland is looking at 11,000 cases per day by end of December and around 4,000 people in hospital come January, as the worst-case scenario.

This was not a prediction but instead a model based on projections.

It was announced earlier on Thursday that all over-18s in Northern Ireland will be able to get boosters at Health Trust vaccination centres from Monday.

As with other age groups, they will only be eligible for boosters if it has been three months or more since their second dose.

A joint statement from the Executive said: “There is no doubt that Omicron has the potential to be very serious. And, based on the evidence and data available, we can say with absolute confidence that everyone getting their COVID-19 booster is the best possible chance we have of minimising the impacts of this new variant.

“Scenario planning is underway to develop a package of potential measures we could deploy to slow the spread of the virus and when would be the most effective time to deploy them. Those decisions will be underpinned by scientific and medical advice and the Executive will meet again next week to review the data and consider next steps.”

Speaking after the meeting, Paul Givan has thanked the public for the “phenomenal response” to the booster programme so far.

“In the past 48 hours we are delivering at peak levels the number of jabs that were happening in the first initial period when the first and second vaccines were being delivered,” he said.

“Yesterday we had over 1,000 people come forward who hadn’t received their first vaccination.

“By the end of the first week in January we should be in a position where everybody over the age of 18 will have received their booster jab,” he added.

From Friday, two centres have been reactivated to deliver booster jabs; the South Lakes in Craigavon and the Foyle Arena in the North West.

The Titanic Exhibition Centre in Belfast has also been earmarked as Northern Ireland’s latest mass vaccination centre offering walk-in appointments for boosters, first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

It is anticipated that this centre will be able to deliver over 4,000 jabs per day. Paul Givan said that the booster programme in NI has helped to prevent the spread of Omicron here.

“The advantage we have is that our booster campaign is being rolled out at a phenomenal rate before Omicron has really been able to get a grip here in Northern Ireland,” he said.

“As of today, the chief scientific officer believes that Northern Ireland is at 5% but London is already sitting at over 60% and Scotland is in and around 40%, so they are much further ahead than us. “We anticipate following a similar trajectory but what we have to our advantage is this space to get more boosters out and to help increase our defences in terms of the levels of immunity.”

He added that it was “premature” to speculate what may happen after Christmas in terms of further restrictions.

“This is a difficult balance the Executive has to make so it is important that we have a proper informed analysis by reliable data and that then will help the Executive to take these considerations, including what financial resources we may or may not have.”

The Executive are set to meet next Wednesday December 22 for a further update from the Covid-19 taskforce.

It is advised that if you take a Rapid Lateral Flow Test before meeting friends and family over Christmas, and meet outside where you can.

If you are meeting indoors, ensure rooms are well ventilated and wear a face covering in crowded or indoor settings.