Would you be in favour of introducing congestion charges in Belfast city centre?

Yes says Mal O’Hara

Deputy leader of the Green Party in Northern Ireland, Belfast councillor Mal O’Hara, said his party would be in favour of exploring introducing congestion charges. “We have the highest per capita emissions in the UK and Ireland. We have a serious problem with air quality in Belfast in particular, where over one in 20 deaths have been linked to air pollution. It’s clear we need to be doing more to end car dominance in our cities, especially when almost 40% of households in Belfast don’t have a car,” he said. “The five party Executive needs to prioritise investment in public transport and cycling infrastructure to help encourage and enable a reduction in car usage. A congestion charge is an idea the Green Party is open to, as it could further help reduce traffic in our cities, and incentivise the use of sustainable transport.”

No says Edwin Poots

Environment Minister Edwin Poots said he doesn't see the need to explore congestion charges when there is a push to get people to switch to electric vehicles.

"If we are going to be using electric vehicles and hydrogen vehicles, why would you want to be disincentivising people from using those vehicles?" he said.

"In my opinion there should be a lot more electric charging points put in place and I would encourage that to happen, because there are a lot of people out there who want to buy electric cars. Conor Murphy and I, as ministers in DRD (Department for Rural Affairs) and DoE (Department for the Economy) actually ten years ago set up the charging points that are there now, but those are not fit for purpose anymore. We really need to have a series of electric charging points put in across Northern Ireland so that people can get on with buying electric cars.”

