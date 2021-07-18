Wreath laid in memory of nine killed in Bloody Friday atrocity

Nine were killed and around 130 people injured on July 21 1972 after bombs exploded across Belfast.

A wreath has been laid in memory of nine people who were killed in a series of bombs which exploded across Belfast almost 50 years ago.

The atrocity, which has become known as Bloody Friday, saw over 20 bombs explode at locations across the city centre in less than two hours killing nine and leaving around 130 people injured on July 21, 1972.

Most of the victims died in the bombing of Oxford Street bus station.

The attack sparked revulsion and led to the army moving in to retake so-called no-go areas of Belfast and Londonderry.

The IRA issued an apology to the families of those “non combatants” killed on the 30th anniversary in 2002.

Rescue workers in the heart of Belfast on a day which later became known as Bloody Friday (PA Archive)

On Sunday, Belfast Deputy Lord Mayor Tom Haire laid a floral wreath, on behalf of DUP councillors, beside a plaque in City Hall in memory of the victim.

Pastor Stephen Reynolds assisted with the brief ceremony and act of remembrance, ahead of the 49th anniversary of Bloody Friday on Wednesday.