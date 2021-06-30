Writers follow family footsteps on pilgrimage along River Bann

Authors follow their family footsteps along the river bank in special walking project

It’s a stroll along the river — but not as we know it.

The river in question is the Bann, which is a foot-blistering 80 miles long.

But that hasn’t deterred two hardy adventurers from embarking on an eight-day pilgrimage along Northern Ireland’s longest waterway.

Dr Craig Jordan-Baker — a nephew of PSNI widow Kate Carroll — and poet Cherry Smyth are walking a cultural pilgrimage from the source of the Bann to its mouth, starting out on Tuesday until July 7.

Their aim is to trace how the Bann bisects different counties, but also how it divides the region demographically and philosophically.

On the walk, the pair will meet a diverse range of people with perspectives of the waterway, including ecologists and writers as well as archaeologists.

Dr Jordan-Baker (38) told the Belfast Telegraph that both he and Ms Smyth, who lives in London having left these shores over 40 years ago, have families from both sides of the river.

“Cherry was raised at the mouth of the Bann and my grandfather grew up in Banbridge,” he said.

“Starting from the source of the River Bann in Deer’s Meadow on Slieve Muck, we will walk and write the length of the river to its Atlantic mouth near the Valley of the Stones.

“We will trace how the Bann bisects the counties of Derry, Down, Armagh and Antrim, but also divides the region demographically and psychically.”

Cherry said the idea for the walk came during lockdown, when she was staying in south west Cork.

“I was travelling to Portstewart to see my family and I went through Banbridge, which I hadn’t gone through for years and I suddenly remembered that Craig’s grandfather was from Banbridge and I thought Craig would love to do a walking pilgrimage with me from the mouth of the Bann, in our ancestors’ footsteps,” she said.

“He grew up dreaming of coming to Northern Ireland when he came on holiday and I grew up in Northern Ireland dreaming of getting out and going to London.

“I’d done other walking projects in France, Spain and elsewhere and I thought ‘walking home’ in a way would be a lovely thing to do.

“When I was growing up I was always looking out to sea at the Atlantic not inland and it felt like I wanted to relearn it and see how I’ve changed — I’ve been away for over 40 years — and see how it’s changed. I thought it might surprise both of us.”

Craig added that Northern Ireland holds a spot in each of their hearts in different ways.

“We’ve both got relationships with the place and preconceptions, and we wanted to explore and challenge those preconceptions and learn from each other,” he said.

The pair developed a solid friendship when they met in Co Monaghan five years ago at an arts residency.

“Cherry was a great organiser of the artists in the evening,” said Craig.

As they’re both published authors, there may well be a book at the end of their journey.

“We’d like it to become a book — a conversation between poetry and prose and dialogue,” Cherry said.

“We’ve a publisher who’s interested in looking at what comes out of it.”

Craig, who lives in Brighton, said: “We’re doing a lot of recording along the way and a radio producer is potentially interested in making a radio programme out of the journey.”

He added: “We’re spending a couple of nights with Kate. And we’ll be talking to a variety of different people and also asking her about her experiences.”

Drawing on layers of etymology, belief systems and cultural significance, they will spend eight days alongside or on the water, “connecting to places as well as the wider tensions it evokes, both past and present”.

Their walking conversation will be “enhanced by local interlocutors who will accompany them for parts of the journey”.

These include an archaeologist specialising in the Neolithic Mountsandel fort, a Lough Neagh eel fisherman and an ecologist from Bannfoot who protects the river’s biodiversity.

The final outcome will be developed through a short residency at the River Mill Retreat and culminate in performances and publication.

The collaboration between Ms Smyth, author of Famished (Pindrop Press, 2019) and Dr Jordan-Baker, who wrote The Nacullians (Epoque Press, 2020) was inspired by the legacy of the ‘Bann divide’.

Both writers, who have ancestry from both communities, will talk, walk and write through questions of identity, belonging and culture.

Dr Jordan-Baker added: “Using the metaphor of pilgrimage, the project will record through poetry and prose, a blog and Twitter account, both the history of the river and its role in landscape, community and identity today.”

The project has already received support from Arts Council Northern Ireland, the Universities of Greenwich and Brighton and publisher époque press.