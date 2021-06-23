WW1 grenade behind Belfast Kerrykeel Gardens security alert
Christopher Leebody
A World War One hand grenade was believed to have been the cause of a security alert in west Belfast.
Police and Army bomb disposal experts attended Kerrykeel Gardens on Tuesday evening.
Police said the operation was launched after the discovery of a suspicious object.
It is understood the object was a discarded rusty hand grenade found in a shed, which was discovered by builders working on the property.
The incident is not thought to be sinister in nature.
The device was later destroyed.