WW1 grenade behind Belfast Kerrykeel Gardens security alert

A World War One hand grenade was believed to have been the cause of a security alert in west Belfast.

Police and Army bomb disposal experts attended Kerrykeel Gardens on Tuesday evening.

Police said the operation was launched after the discovery of a suspicious object.

It is understood the object was a discarded rusty hand grenade found in a shed, which was discovered by builders working on the property.

The incident is not thought to be sinister in nature.

The device was later destroyed.