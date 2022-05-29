WW1 grenade found by child on Co Down beach ‘capable of exploding’

A controlled explosion was carried out on the device after police were alerted.

An unexploded WW1 grenade known as a Mills bomb

A controlled explosion has been carried out after a child discovered a World War One grenade on a Co Down beach.

The young boy contacted the PSNI after spotting the unexploded device on the Cultra shoreline.

It was confirmed to be a live “Mills bomb” from the First World War by an Army technical officer who attended the scene.

“A young boy was out on the beach at Cultra when he came across what he thought was a grenade,” PSNI Ards and North Down posted on Facebook on Saturday.

“Police were contacted, he remained and was able to tell us where it was.

“We contacted ATO who attended and confirmed it was an unexploded World War 1 "Mills Bomb" hand grenade.

"We accompanied ATO to Crawfordsburn Country Park where a controlled explosion was carried out.

“This was a live grenade that was capable of exploding.

"A big thank you to the young lad who found the grenade and alerted police and thanks to all involved.”