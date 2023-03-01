X-ray scanners to help in fight against illegal drugs in prisons

New X-ray body scanners will be phased into Northern Ireland’s prisons as part of the fight against the trafficking of illegal contraband, including drugs. Pictured from lat Maghaberry Prison are (left) The Governor of Maghaberry Prison, David Savage and (right) Director General of the Northern Ireland Prison Service, Ronnie Armour (Michael Cooper/PA) — © Michael Cooper

New X-ray body scanners are to be used in Northern Ireland’s prisons as part of the fight against the trafficking of illegal drugs.

The scanners, which are already being used in other regions of the UK, have been described as a “game changer” by the director general of the Northern Ireland Prison Service Ronnie Armour.

The prison service has purchased four of the £75,000 Linev ConPass TR X-ray body scanners – two for Maghaberry and one each for Hydebank Wood and Magilligan Prison.

The scanners utilise ionising radiation in the same way as a hospital X-ray. The dose is more than 100 times lower than a hospital X-ray and is over 1,000 times lower than a CT scan.

Illegal drugs confiscated at Maghaberry Prison (Michael Cooper/PA) — © Michael Cooper

The scanners will show internally concealed prohibited and unauthorised articles such as mobile phones, drugs or weapons.

Only prisoners will be scanned. The scans will be voluntary although non-compliance may result in reverting to other search methods and the application of disciplinary action.

Mr Armour said: “Some people in our prisons are determined to traffic contraband into our establishments, however we are equally determined to stop them.

“Our fight against illegal trafficking has taken a huge step forward with the introduction of X-ray body scanners into Maghaberry, Magilligan and Hydebank.

“This technology should be seen as a deterrent to those who wish to use their bodies to bring in drugs and other illegal items into our prisons.

“This really has the potential to be a game changer in our efforts to thwart their efforts; it will assist in the detection and prosecution of offenders; and as a result will make our prisons safer for our staff, partner agencies and the people in our care.

“The introduction of this technology is a key recommendation from the Criminal Justice Inspector and demonstrates our determination to makes our prisons as safe as we can to facilitate our focus on rehabilitation as we challenge and support those in our care to change their behaviours.”

The first new scanners will start being used in Maghaberry Prison on Wednesday with other machines planned for Hydebank and Magilligan later in the month.

The governor of Maghaberry Prison, David Savage said: “This technology was initially piloted in prisons in England and has recently been introduced in Scotland.

“Last year over one in 10 scans in England and Wales highlighted the presence of contraband.

“Experience elsewhere indicates that this technology will greatly assist prison officers in controlling the flow of drugs in our prisons.”