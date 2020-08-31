Yankee doodle daddy: Joy as Rory McIlroy and US wife expect first child

Rory McIlroy with his wife Erica Stoll and Rory’s parents Gerry and Rosie

Holywood - Rory McIlroy's Co Down home town - is ready to welcome a young one.

Mr McIroy's wife Erica is due to give birth "any day now".

The couple had kept the pregnancy a secret, but the Holywood golfer said he was ready to abandon the BMW Championship in Illinois if Erica goes into labour.

On the streets of Holywood, where the golfer still has family, including his parents, Gerry and Rosie, there was happiness for the 31-year-old and the imminent arrival of his first born.

It is a girl, according to reports.

It was a fair play to him, and good luck.

Local Alliance Party councillor Martin McRandal sent congratulations and good wishes to the superstar sports couple on their impending baby joy.

"It's great news. What more can I say," Mr McRandal - himself a keen golf follower - told the Belfast Telegraph last night.

Few knew of the forthcoming birth until a top golf commentator revealed the news live on air.

Steve Sands, of the Golf Channel, let out the secret when he revealed that the couple are expecting a girl during a broadcast on Saturday.

It came during the third round of the $9.5m BMW Championship at the Olympia Fields Country Club in Illinois where Rory is among the leaders.

Erica was said to be in good health and resting at home in Juniper, Florida.

Speaking yesterday, McIlroy said he was "just waiting for a phone call".

"I'm going to play in many more Tour Championships, and it's only going to be the birth of your first child once," said McIlroy. "That trumps anything else."

The former world number one added: "I was waiting for a phone call last week and it didn't come, and then [McIlroy's caddy] Harry (Diamond) has been keeping his phone in his pocket just to make sure, but nothing as of yet."

Confirming the news of the impending birth of their daughter, soon-to-be proud dad Rory spoke of his excitement to the Golf Digest website.

"We're about to be parents very soon, so we're obviously super excited," he said.

"We've been sharing the news with friends and family, obviously, but I didn't think it was something that I really particularly needed to share out here.

"It's a private matter, but we're really excited and can't wait for her to get here."

Rory met Erica Stoll during the 2012 Ryder Cup, when the New York woman was then working for the Professional Golf Association of America.

She famously helped Rory make his tee time for an important Sunday singles match after he overslept.

They began officially dating in 2015 and were married in April 2017 at Ashford Castle in Co Mayo.

The couple later settled in Juniper, 85 miles north of Miami. Rory bought an £8.5m mansion in the Bears Club golf development which was founded by golf legend Jack Nicklaus in 1999.

Rory previously told the Irish Independent that "for me, Erica brings such a level of normality to everything".

"She has a calming presence, a sereneness and that's not just on me; it is noticeable in any company," he said.

"She never wants to be the centre of attention and is always very comfortable in the background."

Fellow golfers Sergio Garcia, Padraig Harrington, Paul McGinley, Shane Lowry, Martin Kaymer and Thomas Bjorn were among the guests at the wedding.

One Direction's Niall Horan also attended the star-studded ceremony. One of the highlights was a performance by Stevie Wonder, which reportedly included singing Isn't She Lovely while McIlroy and his bride had their first dance.

Rory and Erica rang in 2020 back at the scene of their romantic wedding.

Over the weekend, McIlroy slipped three shots behind the leader at the BMW Championship as he revealed he was ready to leave the tournament if wife Erica went into labour.

After heading into the third round one shot in front, the Northern Irishman struggled on the tough Olympia Fields course on Saturday, picking up five bogeys along with two birdies to close out the day with a three-over-par 73.

That dropped the 31-year-old to two-over for the tournament, three back from joint leaders Dustin Johnson and Hideki Matsuyama, and sitting in a tie for sixth place.

McIlroy had already ruled himself out of the Dubai Duty-Free Irish Open, telling reporters that he was unlikely to play outside of America any time soon.

When discussing his thought process behind this decision, the Northern Irish man neatly sidestepped letting the cat out of the bag by saying: "I'm planning to stay in the States.

"I don't see myself travelling internationally for a while.

"I just want to spend time at home and not travel too much in the next few months."