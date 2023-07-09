Yellow alert for thunderstorms across NI bringing risk of flooding

Lightning over Lough Neagh. Pic by Conar McDonald taken back in 2016.

A yellow weather warning has been issued across Northern Ireland with thunderstorms set to bring heavy showers and flooding on Sunday.

The Met Office alert comes into force at 10am with forecasters warning that flash flooding and damage from lightning strikes is possible.

Hail and strong winds could also wreak havoc and cause travel disruption in all six counties.

"Showers and thunderstorms, likely frequent in some areas, may bring some heavy downpours to parts of Northern Ireland, perhaps accompanied by hail and lightning,” the Met Office said.

“In some places showers may become organised at times to give longer spells of wet weather.

"Where showers are most frequent, or becoming more organised, there is the potential for 25-35mm of rain in two or three hours.”

The warning advises that flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly bring a risk of damage to some buildings.

“Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible,” it states.

“Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

“Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

“Some communities might become cut off if roads flood

“Power cuts might occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.”

The warning will remain in place until 9pm.

Rain should ease in most places by the end of the day with in a generally dry night predicted in most places with clear spells.

The weather outlook for the week ahead remains unsettled with a risk of further heavy showers and the odd rumble of thunder.

Western parts of the UK are most likely to experience the heaviest downpours, but there is uncertainty over where the main band of rain will end up by Monday afternoon.

However sunny spells in between are expected with temperatures close to the seasonal average.