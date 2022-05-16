Yellow thunderstorm warning issued for Northern Ireland on Monday afternoon

The Met Office has issued a yellow thunderstorm warning for Northern Ireland between 1pm and 10pm on Monday.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop in the afternoon, bringing some disruption to travel in places.

The national weather forecaster predicts that there is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus.

It also said that delays to train services and some short-term loss of power and other services are likely.

There will be a potential chance of some flooding of homes and businesses or some damage to a few buildings or structures from lightning strikes.

A statement from the Met Office said that thunderstorms “are likely to bring some heavy rain to places with 20 mm of rain possible in 1-2 hours but also the risk of hail and thunder”.

"The thunderstorms will clear from the south during the afternoon then die out altogether into the evening.”