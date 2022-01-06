Yellow warning for ice and snow in place across Northern Ireland

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for ice and snow. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

A yellow weather warning of snow and ice affecting Northern Ireland has been put in place by the Met Office.

Motorists have been warned that frequent sleet, hail and snow showers may lead to some disruption to travel on Thursday evening and Friday morning.

Temperatures have dropped in recent days since the milder weather experienced over the Christmas and New Year period.

Read more Met Office warns of travel disruption as up to 10cm of snow could fall over highest ground

It is expected some roads and railways will likely be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services, injuries may occur from slips and falls on icy surfaces, and there will be icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

The Met Office said frequent wintry showers will arrive from the west during Thursday evening and overnight, which are likely to lead to a covering of snow for areas above 200m.

Around two to four centimetres - possibly as much as five to 10cm over highest ground where showers are most frequent - are expected.

“Falling snow below this level may cause some temporary slushy accumulations which then may freeze and cause dangerous, icy patches where skies remain clear for long enough,” stated the Met Office.

“Winds will be gusty around heavier showers and there is also a small chance of lightning strikes from isolated thunderstorms in the northwest.”