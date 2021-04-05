Yellow warning for snow and ice issued for Northern Ireland

A yellow warning for snow and ice on Monday evening has been issued across Northern Ireland by the Met Office.

The warning is due to come into force between 10pm on Monday evening, through into 10am on Tuesday morning.

The wintry showers will persist through Monday night onwards into Tuesday morning accompanied by windy conditions, which will lead to patchy accumulations of 2 to 4 cm snow in some places, mainly inland and on hills.

The warning has been issued for all counties in Northern Ireland, with the Met Office forecasting that the wintry showers may lead to some travel disruption.

They added that there may be some disruption to commuters during this period, with some roads and railways likely to be affected, impacting bus and train services.

There is also likely to be some icy patches on untreated roads and pavements and people have been urged to to careful, with some slips and falls possible on icy surfaces.

The sudden return to colder conditions comes following a spell of relatively settled and pleasant weather across the UK during the previous week.

Average temperatures for this time of year are around 10 to 12C but parts of the UK saw the mercury reach nearly 24C last Wednesday.

Monday's temperatures are expected to be up to 11C lower than during the sunshine of the Easter weekend, as cold northern winds move over the country.

Parts of the UK are expected to see the mercury fall to as low as minus 7C overnight as forecasters warn the country faces a "bitterly cold" day, with people waking up to snow in parts of Scotland and northern England.

Northern Ireland is expected to see daytime highs of just 4 or 5C on Monday and Tuesday, with it feeling much colder factoring in the wind.

Met Office forecaster Simon Partridge said the conditions across the UK are as a result of the changing wind direction, leading to chilly weather.

"There'll be a drop of 11 degrees between one day and the next, so you will definitely notice it," he said.

"The air we had on Sunday came in from the south so it's pretty mild having come off the continent.

"Overnight we'll see a cold front moving southward across the country, it's already across northern Scotland, and it'll push its way southward overnight.

"That will introduce much, much colder air across the whole country."

The Met Office has said that while snow showers will largely be seen in the north and north west, they could occur nearly anywhere in the UK early in the week.