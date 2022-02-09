Yellow warning: Met Office forecasts snowfalls and temperatures to fall as cold snap hits Northern Ireland

A Met Office yellow weather warning for ice is in place across Northern Ireland from Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.

The warning was issued with wintry showers forecast to bring with them a risk of ice, particularly in the west and north of the province.

The warning by meteorologists covers all six counties, with icy patches expected on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

There is a warning for drivers and pedestrians to take extra care while travelling in the conditions, with an increased chance of accidents or injuries.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “There will be clear intervals and a few wintry showers with perhaps some slight snowfalls on higher ground.

“Strengthening westerly winds and north coast gales are expected later in the night.

“Wintry showers will continue this evening in many places before becoming more confined to western counties later in the night. This will bring a risk of icy patches, especially on untreated surfaces.”

Temperatures in some rural areas could fall to below freezing for a time overnight.

Thursday is expected to bring frequent showers in the morning, with strong to gale force westerly winds. It is forecast there will be fewer showers with winds easing in the afternoon.

The day will bring a maximum temperature of around 6C.

It also looks set to remain unsettled going into the weekend, with Friday starting out with some sunshine before rain moves in later in the day.

Saturday looks to be wet and unsettled, with showers throughout the day. It will feel milder but windy, with strong gusts for some.

On Sunday, the rain is expected to gradually clear away and cloud will tend to break up. However, some showers will linger in places.