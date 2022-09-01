Yellow weather warning for rain issued for Northern Ireland

A yellow weather warning for rain has been issued for Northern Ireland on Saturday, the Met Office has said.

The forecaster has warned the inclement weather at occasional periods on Saturday could lead to travel disruption as well as risks of flooding which could threaten homes and businesses.

There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life, they warned.

Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services and spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. There is a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads.

There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses, they said.

The warning is in place from the early hours of Saturday morning until midnight.

"Areas of heavy rain are expected to pulse northwards across much of Northern Ireland and the southwest of Scotland through Saturday, potentially accompanied by thunderstorms," the Met Office said.

"Rainfall totals of 30 to 40 mm could fall in 2-3 hours in some places with a low risk of 80 to 100 mm in 24 hours, bringing localised flooding and travel disruption."

All of Northern Ireland is expected to be affected by the weather warning.