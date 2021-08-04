Yellow weather warning for thunder issued in Northern Ireland

A yellow weather warning has been issued for thunderstorms in Northern Ireland. (Met Office)

The warning is in place across the country from 1pm on Thursday, but there is also a chance of some thunder this afternoon.

The Met Office has said there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

It’s further advised that fast flowing or deep floodwater could cause danger to life.

Should flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is also a chance of delays or cancellations to local train and bus services.

Motorists are warned that spray and sudden flooring could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures while power cuts and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

Today’s forecast has said heavy outbreaks of rain are expected this afternoon bringing risk of thunderstorms and with a maximum temperature of 22°C.

Sharp showers are expected to continue through the evening and overnight for many areas, with Co Londonderry seeing the best of the “limited Shelter”.

Thursday’s forecast is for a showery day with limited brighter spells. Plenty of heavier outbreaks are expected, particularly in the afternoon with thunderstorms developing and with the maximum temperature remaining at 22°C.

The wet weather is to persist on Friday and Saturday, occasionally with a prolonged and heavy downpour, bringing further risks of thunderstorms and potentially localised flooding but with a drier outlook for Sunday.