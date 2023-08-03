Yellow weather warning issued across Northern Ireland

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain across Northern Ireland this weekend with a chance of up to 60mm of rainfall.

The weather group has said those across the province can expect unseasonably wet and windy conditions which may lead to some disruption on Saturday morning.

The rain is more likely to affect the south and east of the country with the possibility for 20-30mm to fall in just a couple of hours. The heaviest rain will be found in parts of Co Down and Belfast, although all counties are included in the warning.

The official warning states there is a small chance of flooding with a chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures and there is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.

“Here, there is a small chance of 40-60mm, with perhaps as much as 20-30mm of this falling in just a couple of hours,” reads the warning.

"This will be coupled with some strong winds, widely gusts of 30-35mph are likely, with the risk in some areas, especially exposed coasts in the east, of gusts up to 45-50mph, perhaps bringing some coastal impacts in places.

"The persistent rain will pull away east into the afternoon, however it will remain generally windy, with a mix of sunshine and blustery showers following.”