Yellow weather warning issued for Northern Ireland hours after temperature record broken

Northern Ireland's September temperature record was broken on Friday, but it will be all change come Sunday afternoon

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Sunday in Northern Ireland.

The Met Office has said thunderstorms may bring disruption from Sunday afternoon into the evening, the warning stretching from 2pm to 12 midnight.

Very large rainfall totals of 30-50 mm in just one hour or even less are possible, with 70mm or more in a few hours for unlucky locations.

Frequent lightning and large hail are expected to cause additional hazards.

The storms are expected to develop over areas of England and Wales before moving into Northern Ireland and parts of Scotland.

The Met Office has warned of damage to buildings and said that flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly.

Delays or cancellations of public transport services are possible, along with difficult driving conditions and the potential for road closures.

There is also the risk of power cuts, with fast flowing or deep floodwater that could even cause a danger to life.

The storms are due just two days after Northern Ireland recorded its hottest September day ever on Friday.

The record was broken in Castlederg, where the temperature reached 28C.

It had been held by Armagh since September 1, 1906, when it reached 27.6C.

Sun worshippers should not put their loungers away just yet because one final taste of summer might be just around the corner.

“There is a chance of above-average temperatures returning later in the month,” Met Office forecaster Rachel Ayers said.

“It won’t be as hot as the past couple of days, but there is an increased chance of late sunshine before we head into October.”