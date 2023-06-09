Yellow weather warning issued for Northern Ireland this weekend

Walkers take in the spectacular view of a thunderstorm at the top of Cave Hill

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms this weekend in most parts of Northern Ireland.

Whilst many places will be largely dry, heavy rain and hail are likely to develop on Sunday afternoon throughout areas of Antrim, Armagh, Tyrone, Derry and Down.

The weather warning follows a long period of sunshine and heat, with the hottest day of the year so far here being recorded last Sunday.

Castlederg in Co Tyrone hit 24.7C on June 4.

The national weather forecaster said there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly on Sunday, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures, and there is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost