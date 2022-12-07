‘You are our sunshine’: Funeral details for 5-year-old Belfast girl Stella-Lily McCorkindale who died after Strep A confirmed

The funeral details for a 5-year-old girl who died following an infection of Strep A have been confirmed.

Stella-Lily McCorkindale died on Monday after being admitted to the Royal Victoria Hospital days after her primary school informed parents a pupil had been diagnosed with the infection.

Her funeral will take place on Wednesday 14th December at her grandmother’s home in Bromley Street in the Shankill area followed by a service at Roselawn Crematorium.

“Will be sorely missed by her loving mum, dad and family circle” said the funeral announcement.

“You are our sunshine our only sunshine.”

The announcement of funeral details comes as a fundraising page to help Stella-Lily’s family has raised nearly £10,000.

The page was set up on Tuesday with an initial target of £4,000 to help with the costs of the funeral for Stella-Lily McCorkindale who died after being treated in the Royal Victoria Hospital on Monday. It currently has raised £9,345.

“Stella Lilly was a beautiful 5-year-old girl who died suddenly on the 5th of December” said the fundraiser’s founder Stephen Paul on the website Go Fund Me.

“The pain her family are going through right now is unbearable. We would like to try and help this family by raising some money to help towards any costs and bills they have.”

“Having to plan their child’s funeral just before Christmas is horrendous.”

Stella-Lily died following a severe case of the bacterial infection Strep A, days after her school informed parents a child at the school had been diagnosed with the infection.

She is believed to be the ninth child to die from an illness related to Strep A.

In an interview with the Belfast Telegraph, her father Robert described Stella-Lily as his “blue-eyed girl” and hit out after she was sent home twice from the emergency department at the RBHSC last week with advice to drink Lucozade Sport.

“We were best mates, we weren’t just father and daughter, we were everything to each other, but for whatever reason I let those doctors convince me she was okay. The way I see it is I’m not a doctor because I couldn’t do their job” he said.

The Belfast Trust said in a statement: “We send our deepest condolences to the McCorkindale family following the passing of Stella-Lily.

“Every aspect of the care Stella-Lily received is being carefully reviewed. The death of a child is a heartbreaking event for family and friends and in such tragic circumstances we give the family space to grieve.

“Hospital management will be available to meet Stella-Lily’s family at a time that suits them. Our thoughts are with them at this incredibly sad time.”