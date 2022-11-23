‘You can destroy the house, but you can never change what happened inside it’: Former residents of Kincora Boys’ Home share bittersweet relief as building is demolished

Victims of horrific sexual abuse which took place at the notorious Kincora Boys’ Home have said the destruction of the building in east Belfast will never change what happened within its walls.

The demolition began at 10am today and much of the dilapidated Victorian structure on the Upper Newtownards Road which has been dubbed the “house of horrors” was destroyed by lunchtime.

Former resident Gary Hoy (61) was there to watch the building being ripped apart — including the bedroom where he was forced to endure depraved acts at the hands of carers.

“I’m just glad to see it gone,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

“I’ve waited a long time for this, and I am just relieved to see it finally happening.

“But I’m exhausted.”

Kincora boys home in east Belfast

Mr Hoy, who was placed in the home which opened in May 1958 on numerous occasions in his youth, previously moved out of the area because he couldn’t bear to walk by the scene of so many crimes.

“Whether it's knocked down or standing, the thoughts of the things that happened in there, they'll never go away.

“It'll always be there — I go to bed at night thinking about it, wake up the next morning and all those thoughts are still in my head.”

Many other victims who campaigned to see the permanent reminder of the worst years of their lives obliterated were unable to be there to see it happen.

The demolition of former Kincora Boys Home in east Belfast (Credit: Pacemaker)

Clint Massey fought to try and secure compensation for victims up until his death in 2018.

He was sent to Kincora at the age of 16 and subsequently abused by prominent Orange Order member William McGrath — the former housemaster was later convicted and imprisoned.

Margaret McGuckin from Survivors and Victims of Institutional Abuse (SAVIA) said she has no doubt Mr Massey would have been consoled to see the building being knocked down.

“If Clint was alive he would have been delighted,” she said.

“That building stood in mockery of him and all victims, it haunted Clint — he was never right after what happened in there and was a broken man.

“But he changed after he spoke out, he found his voice and he was able to get on with his life.

“He would have been at the demolition and celebrated with a pint afterwards because this would have been his victory.”

Former Kincora resident Jim Miller was placed in the care home when he was just a schoolboy — his main tormentor was also McGrath, nicknamed “the Beast of Kincora”.

The victim, who was sexually assaulted in at least five rooms, now lives in Canada and was unable to see the building being cleared to make way for a residential property.

“You can erase the physical building from the Upper Newtownards Road, but you can never erase it from my memory, he told this newspaper.

“You can’t unrape someone, you can never undo it — once it’s done, it’s done.”

“You can destroy the house, but you can never change what happened inside it.”

The demolition of the former Kincora Boy's Home in east Belfast

Construction company Hagan Homes bought the site in 2019 and said it was “fully aware of its notorious history and at every step of the planning process and future activity, it continues to recognise the suffering and wrongdoings that took place here”.

The firm acknowledged that the destruction of the building will be “bittersweet” for all those who suffered abuse before Kincora closed in in 1980.

“The building removes the physical reminder of those events but equally, for many, this spot will forever be a blight on this neighbourhood and the setting of much distress,” it said in a statement.

Mr Miller agreed “it’s certainly a milestone” but vowed that he will never stop seeking answers about how the rampant abuse was able to take place for so long with no outside intervention.

“Forty-two years since it closed and it’s finally going to have the axe fall”, he said.

“But people never forget.”

Mr Miller is convinced that those with secrets to bury will be comforted by demolition as he repeated his call for all those with any knowledge of the scandal to “tell the truth”.

“I believe perpetrators who have got away with what they did will be watching too,” he said.

“I believe there are more victims out there who have not come forward, and I understand that, but I speak out in the hope of encouraging just one person to raise their voice.”

The historical institutional abuse inquiry found 39 boys were abused at the home but said there was no evidence security agencies were complicit.

A recent report by Marie Anderson, the Police Ombudsman for Northern Ireland (Poni), said complaints from some former residents about the failure of police to investigate allegations of sexual abuse at Kincora were “legitimate and justified”.

Three men were jailed In 1981 for abusing 11 boys; senior care worker McGrath, warden Joe Mains and his assistant Raymond Semple.