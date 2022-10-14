‘You shouldn’t have to be an abortion rights or feminist activist to know how to access a healthcare procedure’: Pro-choice group plans abortion pill workshop in Belfast

Clear need for information about services: organisers

Organisers say the workshop will focus on abortion pills and what to expect from them

A pro-choice activism group is holding a free event in Belfast next week to educate women about abortion pills, after criticising the Department for Health for “failing to push any public awareness” around the issue.

The ‘Abortions Pills & Stigma’ workshop will take place from 2pm at Black Box in the city’s Cathedral Quarter on Saturday, October 22.

A statement from the organisers, Alliance For Choice Derry, said the initiative “will focus on abortion pills, teaching participants how to self manage abortion, how to prepare for the procedure, what to expect and what post-abortion care is available to them. We will also explore and challenge the stigma that surrounds abortion in our society.”

Bethany Moore from Alliance For Choice Derry, said that since abortion services in the Western Trust were suspended due to staff shortages in April 2021, between one and three women a week have contacted the group for “help, support and direction”.

While services resumed last week, Bethany said: “We still have people contacting us looking for guidance.

“There has been no public health awareness campaign in the north to inform people on how they can access an abortion.

“You shouldn’t have to be an abortion rights, pro-choice or feminist activist to know how to access a healthcare procedure. This week alone I’ve had two people contacting me for that help. So that’s why we like to host these workshops, to inform people on the process and procedure.”

Between April 2020 and April 2021 — prior to the Western Trust’s pausing of services — 2,182 people contacted the sexual health charity, Informing Choices NI, for support on abortion access. Bethany noted that 113 of those women came from the Foyle constituency.

Alliance For Choice, which will host next week’s workshop in collaboration with Queen’s and Ulster University’s pro-choice societies, said that two previous similar events they held attracted over 60 participants each time, suggesting that “there is a clear need for clarity and information about abortion services” in the region.

A spokesperson for the Western Health Trust said: “In the interim from 1 April 2022 this service was being made available to anyone in the Western Trust area via our neighbouring HSC Trusts. The Western Trust is now providing Early Medical Abortion Service. We apologise that this service had not been in place within the Western Trust for the past year.”

They added: “The public is signposted when they google/access the the WHSCT intranet for EMA (early medical abortion) and they are directed to BPAS (British Pregnancy Advisory Service).”

The Department of Health said it "continues to engage with the NI Office and health trusts to ensure operational readiness to provide commissioned abortion services, in line with the Abortion (No 2) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2020".