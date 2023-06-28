‘You touched so many hearts’: Family of Chloe Mitchell pay tribute ahead of funeral

The family of Ballymena woman Chloe Mitchell has said she “touched so many hearts”, ahead of her funeral on Thursday.

The 21-year-old’s funeral details for were confirmed after the PSNI said the formal identification of her remains were completed on Monday.

Chloe was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of Saturday, June 3, in Ballymena town centre, with a huge search operation taking place in the Co Antrim town following her disappearance.

Detectives launched a murder inquiry after suspected human remains were found on Sunday, June 11.

Chloe Mitchell's brother leads tributes as vigils are held in Ballymena and Belfast

A funeral notice for Chloe said she was the much-loved daughter of George and Georgina and devoted sister of Kirstie, Jamie, Philip, Nadine and Ryan.

“Chloe will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by the entire family circle,” it added.

Chloe’s funeral will take place in her Wakehurst Park home tomorrow at 12pm and will be live-streamed via Alan Francey Funeral Services’s Facebook page.

Members of the public who wish to attend the funeral can watch the service live on a large screen in King George’s Park, Ballymena.

Paying tribute to Chloe on social media, her sister Nadine wrote: “Chloe, my baby sis, forever my best friend. You touched so many hearts like only an angel can do.

“You’re the most beautiful one heaven has gained. Love you forever and miss you millions, but I know we will meet again someday.

“Love you with all my heart and the world, sis. Always and forever, just like me and you always said.

“We will always keep your memories alive. Until we meet again, sis.”

Sharing a video montage of pictures taken with Chloe, her sister Kirstie said: “I’ll never understand why this happened to you or why you were taken away from us, because if love was enough to save or bring you back, then we would still have you with us.

“You will always be our baby sister and that love and bond will never fade. You will never be forgotten and your beautiful face will always be seen and remembered.

“You are the most beautiful angel and brightest star.

“Words will never describe the pain we are feeling, but we can say how much you are loved and missed.”

Vigils were held in memory of Chloe earlier this month in Belfast and Ballymena as the community turned out to show their support for her family.

Her brother Phillip told the crowd assembled at King George’s Park that their support was “much appreciated”.

Unemployed Brandon John Rainey (27), of James Street, Ballymena, has been charged with murdering Chloe and is currently on remand at HMP Maghaberry.

A second man, Ryan Johnston Gordon (34), of Nursery Close, Ballymena, was also charged, accused of assisting an offender by concealing evidence “intending to impede the apprehension or prosecution” of another person.

Both men are due to appear in court on July 6.