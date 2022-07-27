You wait around for one cruise ship, then three sail into Belfast at once...

The ships — the Corinthian, Borealis, and the Carnival Pride — all began docking in Belfast from 6.30am. It’s estimated a combined 3,000-plus tourists were on board.

Former Lord Mayor of Belfast and Alliance councillor Michael Long said “it was great to see so many tourists wanting to come to Belfast”.

“The cruise ships provide revenue for local businesses. I know from having been on cruises myself in the past that when you arrive somewhere and you experience it, you want to go back” he said.

He said he hoped many of the tourists who visited Belfast and beyond would want to come back to Northern Ireland in the future because of a positive experience here.

The Carnival Pride cruise ship

Despite the revenue the cruise ships provide to Northern Ireland’s economy, Mr Long added that Northern Ireland still has work to do to improve for potential tourists.

“I am very glad we were able to get the City Hall exhibition opened at the weekend, which means those getting off the cruise ships will get to experience a wider picture of Belfast. But we have work to do, especially in the likes of tourism in the winter months. We have to look at our history and our historical trails as opportunities to build on in the coming months,” he said.

He also said work needs to be done in the city centre to open it up beyond retail. “We need to look at creative ways to make Belfast better, including the cleanliness issues. If we build on the already fantastic tourist spots we have in the city, people will come in and they will continue to enjoy our restaurants and bars.”

Borealis passenger Joy Scott, who boarded the ship yesterday in Liverpool for her 82nd cruise trip with the Fred Olsen Line company, said it was “great to see cruise ships in Belfast”.

“The Giant’s Causeway has been the most popular thing to do, followed by the city tour,” she said when asked about what those on board were hoping to experience in Belfast.

The Corinthian cruise ship

However, she did add it was disappointing that Belfast could only accommodate one ship at a time, adding Stormont Wharf where the Borealis was located yesterday wasn’t “very exciting”.

According to the cruise company Carnival’s website, Belfast is “a beacon of triumph and resilience” and “a thriving city where Victorian splendour mixes with 21st century museums, revitalised docklands, and a buzzing dining scene”.

It lists Titanic Belfast, which just celebrated its 10th anniversary, the Game of Thrones-themed tour ‘The Lords and Ladies of the Throne’ and a Belfast walking and pub tour as the top things to do when docked.

The Carnival Pride boasts a crew of almost 1,000 and will return to Belfast next month, after making its inaugural visit in June. The three ships were set to depart yesterday evening, but it won’t be long before Belfast is joined by more.

According to the Belfast Harbour Cruise Schedule, 15 more — ranging from large US luxury liners to smaller UK ships — will be berthing in both Belfast and Stormont Wharf harbours this August. This brings the total to 130 for the season, with 18 of those ships docking in Northern Ireland for the very first time.